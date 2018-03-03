The ridge of a high pressure area is affecting northern Luzon, while easterlies are affecting the rest of the country

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers on Sunday, March 4, said state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 24-hour bulletin on Saturday, March 3, PAGASA said the ridge of a high pressure area (HPA) is affecting northern Luzon, while easterlies are affecting the rest of the country.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate across the archipelago. – Rappler.com