The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon, says PAGASA

Published 6:42 PM, March 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Luzon, particularly its northeast and eastern sections, will experience scattered rains on Sunday, March 11, said state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its afternoon bulletin on Saturday, March 10, PAGASA said the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Bicol, plus the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains.

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

This is due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon, added PAGASA.

Meanwhile, Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Coastal waters in northern Luzon, the eastern section of central and southern Luzon, and Northern and Eastern Samar will be rough to very rough, while those in the rest of Luzon and Visayas will be moderate to rough. Mindanao will have slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com