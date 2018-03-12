The rain is expected due to the tail-end of a cold front. Flash floods and landslides are also possible.

Published 8:40 PM, March 12, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The tail-end of a cold front is expected to bring rain to parts of the country on Tuesday, March 13.

A cold front forms when an advancing cold air mass displaces warmer air in its path, causing the displaced warm air to rise, which then leads to the formation of clouds and precipitation. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Monday, March 12, state weather bureau PAGASA warned the Visayas and Palawan to brace for light to heavy rain. Residents of these areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

Coastal waters in the eastern parts of Luzon and of the Visayas will be rough to very rough, while the rest of Luzon, the rest of the Visayas, and the eastern part of Mindanao will have moderate to rough waters.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon. Scattered rainshowers are expected, but PAGASA said there would be "no significant impact."

– Rappler.com