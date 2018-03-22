A northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon

Published 6:18 PM, March 22, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Bicol Region and the province of Quezon will experience cloudy skies on Friday, March 23, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 4 pm bulletin Thursday, March 22, PAGASA said these skies will bring scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front.

A northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, and the regions of Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley, as well as the provinces of Ilocos and Aurora, will experience cloudy skies with scattered light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Coastal waters in Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas will be rough to very rough, while the eastern section of Mindanao, as well as the rest of Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to rough seas. The rest of Mindanao will have slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com