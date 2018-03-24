Visayas, Northern Mindanao and CARAGA are affected by the tail-end of a cold front, says PAGASA

Published 6:19 PM, March 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Many parts of the country will experience scattered rains on Sunday, March 25, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 24-hour weather bulletin on Saturday afternoon, March 24, PAGASA said that Visayas and the regions of Northern Mindanao and CARAGA will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms. This is due to the tail-end of a cold front affecting the eastern section of Eastern Visayas.

Residents in these areas are advised to be on alert for possible flooding or landslides due to light to moderate with at times heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rains in the Cordillera, Cagayan Valley and Bicol regions, as well as in the provinces of Aurora, Quezon, Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon.

The rest of Luzon including Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain.

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy in the rest of Mindanao with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Coastal waters will be rough to very rough along northern and southern Luzon, and the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Elsewhere, the seas will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com