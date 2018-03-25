Tropical Storm Jelawat will be locally named Caloy when it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Holy Monday or Holy Tuesday

Published 5:55 PM, March 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A tropical storm with the international name Jelawat will enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Holy Monday, March 26, or Holy Tuesday, March 27. Fortunately, it is not expected to make landfall in the country.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Palm Sunday, March 25, state weather bureau PAGASA said Jelawat is located 1,560 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, still outside PAR.

It is moving west northwest at 23 kilometers per hour (km/h), with maximum winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

Once Jelawat enters PAR, it will be given the local name Caloy. It will be the Philippines' 3rd tropical cyclone for 2018. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on its latest forecast track, Jelawat or Caloy will not hit land. It is expected to move upwards after entering PAR, instead of heading for the country.

Meanwhile, on Holy Monday, the tail-end of a cold front will affect Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas, while the northeast monsoon will continue affecting Luzon.

There will be isolated rainshowers in those areas but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact." – Rappler.com