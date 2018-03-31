The trough of Typhoon Jelawat is affecting eastern Mindanao, while the northeasterly surface windflow is affecting Luzon

Published 7:46 PM, March 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Luzon and Mindanao will experience scattered rains on Sunday, April 1, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

The trough of Typhoon Jelawat, which has moved away from the country earlier this week, is affecting eastern Mindanao, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in the regions of Caraga and Northern Mindanao, said PAGASA in its 24-hour bulletin issued Saturday afternoon, March 31.

As of 3 pm Saturday, Typhoon Jelawat – named Tropical Storm Caloy when it entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) – was located 2,180 kilometers (km) east of Aparri, Cagayan. It is moving east northeast at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 145 km/hr and gustiness of up to 180 km/hr.

Caloy left PAR on Thursday, March 28.

Meanwhile, due to the northeasterly surface windflow affecting Luzon, the regions of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will also have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Residents in areas affected by both weather systems are advised to be on alert for possible flooding or landslides due to light to moderate to at times heavy rain.

Elsewhere in the country, including Metro Manila, the skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Coastal waters along northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central and Southern Luzon will be moderate to rough, while it will be slight to moderate in the rest of the archipelago. – Rappler.com