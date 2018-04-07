The easterlies are affecting Eastern Visayas, while the northeast monsoon is prevailing over northern and central Luzon

Published 6:40 PM, April 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The regions of Eastern Visayas and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Sunday, April 8, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

This is due to the easterlies affecting Eastern Visayas, said PAGASA in its 24-hour weather bulletin on Saturday afternoon, April 7.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert for possible floodings or landslides due to light to moderate with at times heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is prevailing over northern and central Luzon.

The regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Bicol, plus the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains, while Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

For the rest of the archipelago, including Metro Manila, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Coastal waters will be rough to very rough along Northern and Central Luzon, as well as the eastern section of Southern Luzon. It will be moderate to rough in the rest of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao.

The rest of Mindanao will have slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com