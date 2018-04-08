The tail-end of a cold front will affect Eastern Visayas, Bicol, Quezon, and Aurora during the holiday on Monday, April 9

Published 6:30 PM, April 08, 2018

What's the weather like in your area?

MANILA, Philippines – The tail-end of a cold front is expected to bring rain to parts of the country on Monday, April 9, a regular holiday nationwide as Filipinos observe Araw ng Kagitingan.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Sunday, April 8, state weather bureau PAGASA warned Eastern Visayas, Bicol, Quezon, and Aurora to brace for light to heavy rain. Residents of these areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

A cold front forms when an advancing cold air mass displaces warmer air in its path, causing the displaced warm air to rise, which then leads to the formation of clouds and precipitation. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, with "no significant impact."

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Northern Luzon and Central Luzon will be rough to very rough, while the Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have moderate to rough waters.

PAGASA is expected to declare the start of summer in the coming days. – Rappler.com