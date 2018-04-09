The tail-end of a cold front will affect Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and Camarines Norte on Tuesday, April 10

Published 7:15 PM, April 09, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The tail-end of a cold front is expected to bring rain to parts of Luzon on Tuesday, April 10.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Monday, April 9, state weather bureau PAGASA warned Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and Camarines Norte to brace for light to heavy rain. Residents of these areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

A cold front forms when an advancing cold air mass displaces warmer air in its path, causing the displaced warm air to rise, which then leads to the formation of clouds and precipitation. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, with "no significant impact."

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon and eastern parts of the Visayas would be moderate to rough.

PAGASA is expected to declare the start of summer in the coming days. – Rappler.com