The weather in the Philippines will generally be 'warmer and drier,' but isolated rains are still expected

Published 3:50 PM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Summer has officially begun in the Philippines.

State weather bureau PAGASA announced the termination of the northeast monsoon on Tuesday, April 10, which means the start of summer in the country.

"Recent PAGASA observations showed gradual increase in daily temperature recorded in most parts of the country," said PAGASA Administrator Vicente Malano in a statement.

Malano added that their analysis showed "the weakening of the Siberian High Pressure Area and the establishment of the North Western Pacific High Pressure Area."

"These changes in the weather system with [the] accompanying shift of wind pattern from northeasterly to easterly signify the termination of the northeast monsoon," he concluded.

Given these, the weather in the country will generally be "warmer and drier."

But Malano also said isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms are still expected, mostly in the afternoons and evenings.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in the Philippines is 42.2°C, in Tuguegarao City on May 11, 1969. – Rappler.com