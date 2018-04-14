Isolated rain across PH on April 15
MANILA, Philippines – The country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms on Sunday, April 15, said state weather bureau PAGASA.
In its 24-hour bulletin on Saturday afternoon, April 14, PAGASA said easterlies are affecting the whole country.
Coastal waters will be slight to moderate across the archipelago. – Rappler.com