Easterlies are affecting the entire country

Published 6:55 PM, April 14, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms on Sunday, April 15, said state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 24-hour bulletin on Saturday afternoon, April 14, PAGASA said easterlies are affecting the whole country.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate across the archipelago. – Rappler.com