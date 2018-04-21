Easterly winds are affecting the entire country

Published 6:11 PM, April 21, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers on Sunday, April 22.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm Saturday, April 21, state weather bureau PAGASA said the isolated rainshowers are caused by localized thunderstorms, but they have "no significant impact."

PAGASA added that easterly winds are affecting the entire country.

Coastal waters along extreme Northern Luzon will be moderate to rough, while it will be light to moderate in the rest of the archipelago. – Rappler.com