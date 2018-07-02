The rest of the country will also have isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday, July 3

Published 7:35 PM, July 02, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon is expected to affect parts of Luzon on Tuesday, July 3.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Monday, July 2, state weather bureau PAGASA said Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro will have light to heavy rain. These provinces should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

The rest of the country will also have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, which may trigger flash floods and landslides, too. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), located 2,275 kilometers east of Mindanao. Further updates on this LPA will be given in the coming days.

PAGASA had declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com