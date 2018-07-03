State weather bureau PAGASA is also monitoring a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Published 9:10 PM, July 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon is expected to affect parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Wednesday, July 4.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Tuesday, July 3, state weather bureau PAGASA said Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Western Visayas will have light to heavy rain. These provinces should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

The rest of the country will also have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, which may trigger flash floods and landslides, too. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) that PAGASA has been monitoring intensified into a tropical depression on Tuesday.

This tropical depression is located 2,455 kilometers east of Mindanao, moving northeast at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h). It has maximum winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

If the tropical depression's speed and direction do not change, it might enter PAR either on Sunday, July 8, or Monday, July 9. If it does enter PAR, it would be given the local name Gardo.

The tropical depression could still strengthen, too. Further updates will be given in the coming days.

PAGASA had declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com