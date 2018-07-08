Mimaropa, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, and Western Visayas have rain due to the southwest monsoon

Published 12:05 PM, July 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Maria maintained its strength and speed outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday morning, July 8. It will be given the local name Gardo once it enters PAR.

Maria or the potential Gardo is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines, but state weather bureau PAGASA warned that it would enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Sunday, PAGASA said Maria is already 1,820 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h). Since it's still outside PAR, it has no effect on the country yet – even indirect.

The typhoon continues to have maximum winds of 185 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 225 km/h.

If Maria's speed and direction do not change, it would enter PAR on Monday morning, July 9.

The typhoon would then leave PAR on Wednesday morning, July 11, exiting just off Taiwan. Taiwan is still within PAR, an area set by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) for PAGASA to monitor, as weather disturbances here directly or indirectly affect the Philippines.

Given that Maria or Gardo is not expected to make landfall, tropical cyclone warning signals will not be raised even if it enters PAR. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

What would directly bring rain is the southwest monsoon, to be enhanced by the typhoon.

PAGASA warned that the southwest monsoon will trigger rain in Mimaropa and Panay until Tuesday, July 10.

Occasional rains are also expected in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, and the rest of Western Visayas.

Residents of those regions to be affected by the southwest monsoon, especially those in low-lying and in mountainous areas, should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA had declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com