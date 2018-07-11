PAGASA advises everyone to be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially in low-lying or in mountainous areas

July 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will continue to affect the country on Thursday, July 12.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Wednesday, July 11, state weather bureau PAGASA warned that there will be monsoon rain in the regions of Mimaropa and Western Visayas, as well as in the provinces of Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, and Batangas.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will also hit Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Central Luzon, the rest of Calabarzon, Bicol, the Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

The rest of the country, although not affected by the southwest monsoon, will have isolated rains.

PAGASA advised everyone to be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially in low-lying or in mountainous areas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA also continues to monitor a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) which could develop into a tropical cyclone.

There are usually 2 to 4 tropical cyclones for the month of July. The Philippines usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA had declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com