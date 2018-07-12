Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, and Western Visayas will be affected

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Expect more rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat on Friday, July 13.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Thursday, July 12, state weather bureau PAGASA warned that there will be monsoon rain in Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, and Western Visayas.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will also hit the rest of the country due to the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA advised everyone to be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially in low-lying or in mountainous areas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA also continues to monitor a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) which could develop into a tropical cyclone.

There are usually 2 to 4 tropical cyclones for the month of July. The Philippines usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA had declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com