Batanes as well as the northern parts of Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte are under signal no. 1

Published 11:35 PM, July 15, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) intensified into a tropical depression on Sunday evening, July 15. It has been given the local name Henry.

Henry is the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Henry is located 670 kilometers east southeast of Basco, Batanes, moving west southwest at a relatively fast 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression has maximum winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 65 km/h.

Signal number 1 is now raised over:

Batanes

northern part of Cagayan including the Babuyan Group of Islands

northern part of Apayao

northern part of Ilocos Norte

PAGASA warned that occasional rains with gusty winds are expected in areas under signal number 1.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will bring monsoon rain to Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Western Visayas.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will also hit Metro Manila, the rest of Central Luzon, the rest of Calabarzon, Marinduque, and Romblon due to the southwest monsoon.

Areas affected by Henry and the southwest monsoon should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on its latest forecast track, Henry is expected to leave PAR on Tuesday, July 17.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com