Published 4:45 PM, July 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat as well as the trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) will bring rain to parts of the country on Saturday, July 14.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Friday, July 13, state weather bureau PAGASA warned that there will be monsoon rain in Western Visayas, Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, and Batangas.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will also hit Metro Manila, Caraga, Eastern Visayas, Bulacan, and Pampanga due to the southwest monsoon and the trough of an LPA.

So far, the LPA is located 500 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. PAGASA is monitoring if it would develop into a tropical depression. If it does, it would be given the local name Henry.

Residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon and the trough of the LPA should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. Flash floods and landslides are possible, too, especially if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain to low-lying or to mountainous areas.

There are usually 2 to 4 tropical cyclones for the month of July. The Philippines usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA had declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com