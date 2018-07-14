The low pressure area could develop into a tropical depression. If it does, it would be given the local name Henry.

Published 5:10 PM, July 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) already dissipated at 2 pm on Saturday, July 14, but there is another LPA that is expected to enter PAR either on Saturday or on Sunday, July 15.

In a Facebook Live video past 4 pm on Saturday, PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the LPA still outside PAR is located 1,465 kilometers east of Northern Luzon.

Aurelio said the LPA could develop into a tropical depression. If it does, it would be given the local name Henry, becoming the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

In the meantime, the southwest monsoon is affecting the western part of the Philippines.

PAGASA warned of monsoon rain in Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, and Bataan until Sunday.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will also hit Western Visayas, Cavite, Batangas, and Laguna due to the southwest monsoon.

Residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. Flash floods and landslides are possible, too, especially if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain to low-lying or to mountainous areas.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com