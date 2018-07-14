The low pressure area is now inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, located 1,030 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes as of early Sunday, July 15

Published 7:10 AM, July 15, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) that state weather bureau PAGASA has been monitoring already entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) before dawn on Sunday, July 15.

In a bulletin issued 4 am on Sunday, PAGASA said the LPA is now located 1,030 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes.

This LPA could develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. If it does, it would be given the local name Henry, becoming the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

In the meantime, the southwest monsoon is affecting the western part of the Philippines.

PAGASA warned of monsoon rain in Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan, and Western Visayas on Sunday.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are also being experienced in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Marinduque, Romblon, and Eastern Visayas due to the southwest monsoon and the trough or extension of the LPA.

Residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon and the trough of the LPA should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. Flash floods and landslides are possible, too, especially if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain to low-lying or to mountainous areas.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com