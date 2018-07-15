Henry, located 710 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, is now moving at a much slower 10 km/h from the previous 25 km/h

Published 2:10 AM, July 16, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Henry slowed down while moving over the Philippine Sea very early Monday, July 16.

In a bulletin issued 2 am on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Henry is already 710 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, moving south southwest at a much slower 10 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

The tropical depression maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 65 km/h.

Signal number 1 remains raised over:

Batanes

northern part of Cagayan including the Babuyan Group of Islands

northern part of Apayao

northern part of Ilocos Norte

PAGASA warned that occasional rains with gusty winds are expected in areas under signal number 1.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will bring monsoon rain to Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Western Visayas.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will also hit Metro Manila, the rest of Central Luzon, the rest of Calabarzon, Marinduque, and Romblon due to the southwest monsoon.

Areas affected by Henry and the southwest monsoon should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on its latest forecast track, Henry is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, July 17.

Henry is the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com