#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, July 16
What's the weather like in your area?
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Monday, July 16, due to rain from the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Depression Henry.
Mimaropa
- Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro - all levels (public and private)
