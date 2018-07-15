Henry maintains its strength before dawn on Monday, July 16, with maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h

Published 5:35 AM, July 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Henry accelerated and maintained its strength as it moved toward the general direction of extreme Northern Luzon before dawn on Monday, July 16.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Henry is already 500 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, moving west southwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 10 km/h.

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 65 km/h.

Signal number 1 remains raised over:

Batanes

northern part of Cagayan including the Babuyan Group of Islands

northern part of Apayao

northern part of Ilocos Norte

PAGASA warned that occasional rains with gusty winds are expected in areas under signal number 1.

Henry is expected to pass in the vicinity of the Babuyan Group of Islands on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will bring monsoon rain to Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Western Visayas.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will also hit the rest of Luzon due to the southwest monsoon.

Areas affected by Henry and the southwest monsoon should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially in low-lying or in mountainous areas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA also advised fishermen and others with small sea vessels not to venture out into the seaboards of areas under signal number 1, and in the western seaboard of Luzon. Both Henry and the southwest monsoon are causing moderate to rough seas.

Due to the heavy rain, some areas have suspended classes for Monday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, July 16)

Based on its latest forecast track, Henry is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, July 17.

Henry is the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com