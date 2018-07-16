Henry now has maximum winds of 60 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h. It continues to enhance the southwest monsoon.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Henry slightly intensified and accelerated on Monday afternoon, July 16, as it moved closer to extreme Northern Luzon.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Henry is already 180 kilometers east southeast of Calayan, Cagayan, moving west at a faster 35 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

The tropical depression now has maximum winds of 60 km/h from the previous 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h from the previous 65 km/h.

Signal number 1 remains raised over:

Batanes

northern part of Cagayan including the Babuyan Group of Islands

northern part of Apayao

northern part of Ilocos Norte

PAGASA warned that occasional rains with gusty winds are expected in areas under signal number 1.

Henry is expected to cross the Babuyan Group of Islands on Monday evening, where it could make landfall.

The tropical depression is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is bringing rain to Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Western Visayas.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will also hit the rest of Luzon due to the southwest monsoon.

Areas affected by Henry and the southwest monsoon should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially in low-lying or in mountainous areas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Due to the heavy rain, some areas suspended classes for Monday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, July 16)

PAGASA also advised fishermen and others with small sea vessels not to venture out into the seaboards of areas under signal number 1, and in the western seaboard of Luzon. Both Henry and the southwest monsoon are causing moderate to rough seas.

Based on its latest forecast track, Henry is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, July 17.

Henry is the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Aside from Henry, PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) located 1,070 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon. This LPA does not have any effect on the country just yet.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com