Henry is 105 kilometers east southeast of Calayan, Cagayan as of early Monday evening, July 16

Published 8:50 PM, July 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Henry is already threatening the northern part of Cagayan, warned state weather bureau PAGASA early Monday evening, July 16.

In a bulletin issued 8 pm on Monday, PAGASA said Henry is now 105 kilometers east southeast of Calayan, Cagayan, moving west at a slightly slower 30 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 35 km/h.

The tropical depression maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 60 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h.

Signal number 1 remains raised over:

Batanes

northern part of Cagayan including the Babuyan Group of Islands

northern part of Apayao

northern part of Ilocos Norte

PAGASA warned that occasional rains with gusty winds are expected in areas under signal number 1.

The tropical depression also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is bringing rain to Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Western Visayas.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will also hit the rest of Luzon due to the southwest monsoon.

Areas affected by Henry and the southwest monsoon should stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA also advised fishermen and others with small sea vessels not to venture out into the seaboards of areas under signal number 1, and in the western seaboard of Luzon. Both Henry and the southwest monsoon are causing moderate to rough seas.

Based on its latest forecast track, Henry is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, July 17.

Henry is the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Aside from Henry, PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) located 945 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon. This LPA does not have any effect on the country just yet.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com