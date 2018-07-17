Though Tropical Storm Henry (Son-Tinh) is out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the southwest monsoon is still affecting the country

Published 11:40 AM, July 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Henry intensified into a tropical storm and accelerated as it left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday morning, July 17. It has been given the international name Son-Tinh.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Tuesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tropical Storm Henry is already 415 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan, moving west at a much faster 45 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

Henry now has maximum winds of 65 km/h from the previous 60 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h from the previous 75 km/h.

There are no more areas under tropical cyclone warning signals.

Henry, the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2018, earlier made landfall in the following areas in the province of Cagayan:

Camiguin Island

Fuga Island

Dalupiri Island

Though the tropical storm is already out of PAR, the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is still bringing rain.

There's monsoon rain in Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Western Visayas.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are also being experienced in the rest of the country due to the southwest monsoon.

Flooding has already been reported in several areas. Residents are advised to stay on alert for flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Various cities and provinces suspended classes for Tuesday due to the heavy rain and floods. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, July 17)

The Senate also canceled work, as ordered by Senator Gregorio Honasan II, who is the officer-in-charge as Senate President Vicente Sotto III is abroad.

The Supreme Court (SC), meanwhile, suspended work for its personnel starting noon. The SC said "discretion is given to presiding justices of third level courts and executive judges of trial courts in Metro Manila and other affected areas to suspend work, considering specific circumstances in their localities."

PAGASA also warned that sea travel remains risky in the western seaboard of Southern Luzon.

Aside from the southwest monsoon, PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) located 915 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan.

This LPA is still too far to affect the country, but it could develop into a tropical depression within the next 36 hours.

The Philippines usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com