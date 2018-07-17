The southwest monsoon is being enhanced by Tropical Storm Henry (Son-Tinh) and a low pressure area which could become Tropical Depression Inday

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA warned there would be more rain due to the enhanced southwest monsoon or hanging habagat until Wednesday, July 18.

The southwest monsoon is being enhanced by two weather systems:

Tropical Storm Henry (Son-Tinh), which is already outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) a low pressure area (LPA) inside PAR

In a briefing past 5 pm on Tuesday, July 17, PAGASA said the LPA is now located 805 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

The LPA could develop into a tropical depression within the next 36 hours. If it does, it would be locally named Inday. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Because of Henry (Son-Tinh) and the LPA or potential Inday, the southwest monsoon is much stronger.

PAGASA warned of monsoon rain in Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan until Wednesday.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will also hit the rest of Luzon and the Visayas due to the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA advised the public to stay on alert for flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Floods already hit parts of Luzon on Tuesday as the southwest monsoon triggered downpours. Classes and government work were suspended in certain areas, too.

The LPA, if it becomes Inday, would be the Philippines' 9th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com