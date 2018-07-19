The Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Bataan, Zambales, Batanes, and the Babuyan Group of Islands will have monsoon rain

Published 6:05 PM, July 19, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Inday (Ampil) slightly accelerated and maintained its strength on Thursday afternoon, July 19, as it continued to enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

In a Facebook Live video past 5 pm on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Inday is already 1,025 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, moving northeast at a slightly faster 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.

The tropical storm continues to have maximum winds of 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

Inday is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines, and there are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals. It will, however, continue enhancing the southwest monsoon.

More monsoon rain is expected in the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Bataan, Zambales, Batanes, and the Babuyan Group of Islands. The frequency will be intermittent or at irregular intervals.

There will also be occasional rainshowers in the rest of Luzon due to the southwest monsoon.

Residents of Luzon, especially those in low-lying or in mountainous areas, should remain on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Class suspensions for Friday, July 20, can be found here.

The Visayas and Mindanao, which are not affected by the southwest monsoon, will only have isolated rains or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel remains risky in the seaboards of Central Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon.

Based on its latest forecast track, Inday is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning, July 21.

Inday is the Philippines' 9th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com