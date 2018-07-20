Both Severe Tropical Storm Inday (Ampil) and the low pressure area are enhancing the southwest monsoon

Published 11:50 AM, July 20, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Inday (Ampil) intensified from a tropical storm into a severe tropical storm on Friday morning, July 20, as a low pressure area (LPA) was also spotted outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Inday now has maximum winds of 90 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 85 km/h and gustiness of up to 115 km/h from the previous 105 km/h.

The severe tropical storm is already 925 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes, still moving northwest at 15 km/h. Inday is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines, and there are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals.

The low pressure area outside PAR, meanwhile, is located 475 kilometers west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte. It could enter PAR over the weekend.

While Inday won't hit land, it is enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. Also enhancing the southwest monsoon – the LPA.

More monsoon rain is expected in the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija. The frequency will be intermittent or at irregular intervals.

There are also scattered rainshowers in the rest of Luzon, ranging from light to heavy, due to the southwest monsoon. The rain could persist until Saturday, July 21.

Residents of Luzon, especially those in low-lying or in mountainous areas, should stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. Floods have already hit various areas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Classes were also suspended in parts of Luzon on Friday due to the heavy rain, including in the entire Metro Manila. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, July 20)

PAGASA also warned that sea travel remains risky in the western seaboard of Central Luzon due to the southwest monsoon.

Based on its latest forecast track, Inday is expected to leave PAR either on Friday night or Saturday morning.

Inday is the Philippines' 9th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com