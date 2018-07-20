Inday (Ampil) leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but a low pressure area which could become Tropical Depression Josie enters

Published 5:55 AM, July 21, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Inday (Ampil) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 1 am on Saturday, July 21. While Inday left, however, a low pressure area (LPA) entered PAR.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Inday is already 915 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes, moving northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The severe tropical storm maintained its strength as it left PAR, with maximum winds of 90 km/h and gustiness of up to 115 km/h.

Inday did not hit land in the Philippines and there were no areas placed under tropical cyclone warning signals. But it has been enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, and will continue to do so even if it is already out of PAR.

Also enhancing the southwest monsoon – the LPA that's now inside PAR. This LPA is located 285 kilometers west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, and could develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. If it does, it would be given the local name Josie. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

The southwest monsoon enhanced by Inday and the LPA will trigger moderate to heavy rain in the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, and Bataan. The frequency will still be intermittent or at irregular intervals.

There will also be scattered rainshowers in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and the rest of Central Luzon, ranging from light to heavy, due to the southwest monsoon. The rain could persist until Sunday, July 22.

Residents of these parts of Luzon, especially those in low-lying or in mountainous areas, should stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. Floods already hit various areas in the past few days. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Bicol, Mimaropa, the Visayas, and Mindanao, which are not affected by the southwest monsoon, will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. But PAGASA advised residents of these areas to still watch out for possible flash floods and landslides, in case thunderstorms dump heavy rain.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel remains risky in the western seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon due to the southwest monsoon.

Inday was the Philippines' 9th tropical cyclone for 2018, and the potential Josie would be the 10th. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com