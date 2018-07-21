Josie only comes close to Negra Point and Mayraira Point in Ilocos Norte. But moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Josie neared Negra Point and Mayraira Point in Ilocos Norte early Saturday evening, July 21, but it did not make landfall in the province. It is now heading toward the Babuyan Group of Islands.

In a bulletin released past 8 pm on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Josie is already 70 kilometers north of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte or 95 kilometers west southwest of Calayan, Cagayan. It is moving east northeast at a faster 35 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

The tropical depression has maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h.

Signal number 1 is still raised over:

Batanes

northern Cagayan including the Babuyan Group of Islands

Ilocos Norte

Apayao

northern part of Abra

Josie is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

Moderate to heavy rain will persist in the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Zambales, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija.

Scattered rainshowers, ranging from light to heavy, are also being experienced in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, the rest of Central Luzon, the rest of Cagayan Valley, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro due to the southwest monsoon.

Areas affected by Josie and the southwest monsoon should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. This is especially important as lands in parts of Luzon have already been saturated from the heavy rainfall in the past week. (READ: Monsoon rains increase risk of landslides in Baguio, Benguet)

Dagupan City in Pangasinan has already been placed under a state of calamity due to massive floods triggered by rain from the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and in the western seaboard of Central Luzon, especially in areas under signal number 1. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on its latest forecast track, Josie is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday afternoon, July 23. That's the day of President Rodrigo Duterte's 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Josie is the Philippines' 10th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Josie comes on the heels of Severe Tropical Storm Inday (Ampil), which left PAR at 1 am on Saturday. Inday did not make landfall in the Philippines, but it enhanced the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com