There's a low pressure area 1,295 kilometers east of Southern Luzon which could become Tropical Depression Karding. The southwest monsoon is still bringing rain, too.

Published 11:40 PM, July 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Josie is about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but it is still enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. Another potential tropical depression is also being monitored.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Sunday, July 22, state weather bureau PAGASA said Josie is already 375 kilometers north northeast of Basco, Batanes, moving northeast at a slightly slower 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

The tropical depression still has maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h.

While Josie is on its way out of PAR, the enhanced southwest monsoon will still trigger scattered to widespread rain in Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Western Visayas.

At 10 pm on Sunday, PAGASA issued the following color-coded rainfall warnings:

Bataan - red (torrential rain, serious floods expected in low-lying areas)

southern Zambales - orange (intense rain, flooding is threatening)

Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Pampanga, and northern Zambales - yellow (heavy rain, floods possible in low-lying areas)

The rest of Luzon and the rest of the Visayas will also continue to have occasional rainshowers due to the southwest monsoon. (READ: Volunteer for Agos today)

Areas affected by the southwest monsoon should stay on alert for flash floods and landslides. Massive floods have hit various areas in Luzon and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

Some areas have suspended classes for Monday, July 23.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel remains risky in the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on its latest forecast track, Josie is expected to leave PAR early Monday morning. President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday afternoon.

Aside from Josie, PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) still outside PAR, located 1,295 kilometers east of Southern Luzon. It could enter PAR on Monday, and possibly become a tropical depression. If it intensifies, it would be given the local name Karding.

Josie is the Philippines' 10th tropical cyclone for 2018, and the potential Karding would be the 11th. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Josie came on the heels of Severe Tropical Storm Inday (Ampil), which left PAR at 1 am on Saturday, July 21. Inday did not make landfall in the Philippines, but it enhanced the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8.

