A low pressure area could enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday, July 23, and possibly become a tropical depression

Published 8:45 AM, July 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Josie left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday morning, July 23, while the potential tropical cyclone after it continues to be monitored.

In a bulletin released past 8 am on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Josie is already 585 kilometers north northeast of Basco, Batanes, moving north at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h.

After Josie's exit, however, PAGASA continues to monitor a low pressure area (LPA) outside PAR.

This LPA is already 1,495 kilometers east of Central Luzon, and could enter PAR on Monday.

It also has a chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next 24 to 48 hours. If it intensifies, it would be the Philippines' 11th tropical cyclone for 2018 and would be given the local name Karding.

The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA also warned that the effects of the southwest monsoon will continue to be felt on Monday.

Scattered to widespread monsoon rain will persist in the Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Western Visayas.

At 7 am on Monday, PAGASA issued the following color-coded rainfall warnings:

Bataan and Batangas - orange (intense rain, flooding is threatening)

Cavite and southern Zambales - yellow (heavy rain, floods possible in low-lying areas)

Then at 8 am, it also issued the following warning:

Occidental Mindoro and northern Palawan - orange (intense rain, flooding is threatening)

The rest of Luzon and the rest of the Visayas will also continue to have occasional rainshowers due to the southwest monsoon. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Areas affected by the southwest monsoon should stay on alert for flash floods and landslides. Massive floods have hit various areas in Luzon and forced thousands of people to evacuate. (READ: Volunteer for Agos today)

Some areas suspended classes for Monday, which also happens to be the day of President Rodrigo Duterte's 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA). Duterte will deliver his SONA at 4 pm.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com

