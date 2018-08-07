Karding won't hit land, but it's expected to enhance the southwest monsoon

Published 12:05 PM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area east of Cagayan developed into a tropical depression on Tuesday morning, August 7. It has been given the local name Karding.

Karding is the Philippines' 11th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

In a bulletin released past 11 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Karding is located 1,220 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, almost stationary or hardly moving.

The tropical depression has maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 65 km/h.

There are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, and Karding is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines. It will just stay near the boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

But the tropical depression, along with a second low pressure area (LPA), will enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. This second LPA is located 420 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales.

The enhanced southwest monsoon is expected to trigger moderate to heavy rain in Northern Luzon and the western part of Central Luzon starting Friday, August 10. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rains being experienced now in parts of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao are also due to the southwest monsoon.

Based on its latest forecast track, Karding will leave PAR on Friday.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com