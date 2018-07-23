#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, July 24
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, July 24, after the enhanced southwest monsoon triggered massive floods in parts of Luzon.
Metro Manila
- Valenzuela City - selected day care centers and schools only
- day care centers in Isla, Balangkas, Coloong, Palasan, Polo, Mabolo, Esteban North - Dalandanan III, Esteban South - Dalandanan II
- Pio Valenzuela Elementary School
- Coloong Elementary School
- Tagalag Elementary School
- A. Deato Elementary School
- Isla Elementary School
- Polo National High School
Central Luzon
- Bataan - all levels (public and private)
- Calumpit, Bulacan - all levels (public and private)
- Apalit, Pampanga - selected schools only
- Paligui Elementary School
- Fausto Gonzales Sioco Memorial Elementary School
- Sampaga Elementary School
- Sampaloc Elementary School
- Arayat, Pampanga - all levels in selected barangays only (public and private)
- barangays of Candating and San Mateo
- Candaba, Pampanga - all levels in barangays in the Poblacion area only (public and private)
- Masantol, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)
- San Luis, Pampanga - all levels in selected barangays only (public and private)
- barangays of San Juan, San Nicolas, Sta Monica, San Agustin, Sta Rita, Sto Tomas, Sta Cruz Poblacion, San Sebastian, Sta Catalina, Sta Cruz Pambilog, Sto Rosario
- La Paz, Tarlac - all levels (public and private)
- Olongapo City - all levels (public and private)
- Subic, Zambales - all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Bayambang, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)
- Binmaley, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)
- Bugallon, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)
- Calasiao, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)
- Dagupan City - all levels (public and private)
- Labrador, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)
- Lingayen, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)
- Malasiqui, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)
- Sta Barbara, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)
- Sual, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)
- Urbiztondo, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)
