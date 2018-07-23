Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, July 24

Published 8:45 PM, July 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, July 24, after the enhanced southwest monsoon triggered massive floods in parts of Luzon.

Metro Manila

Valenzuela City - selected day care centers and schools only

day care centers in Isla, Balangkas, Coloong, Palasan, Polo, Mabolo, Esteban North - Dalandanan III, Esteban South - Dalandanan II



Pio Valenzuela Elementary School



Coloong Elementary School



Tagalag Elementary School



A. Deato Elementary School



Isla Elementary School



Polo National High School

Central Luzon

Ilocos Region

