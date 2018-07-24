PAGASA says the tropical depression only has a slim chance of entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility. But if it does, it would be named Karding.

Published 6:25 PM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) intensified into a tropical depression on Tuesday, July 24.

In a Facebook Live video past 5 pm on Tuesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said the tropical depression is 1,570 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, moving north northwest at a slow 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It has maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio, the latest data show that the tropical depression only has a slim chance of entering PAR.

But if it does, it would be given the local name Karding, as the Philippines' 11th tropical cyclone for 2018 and the 5th in July alone. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

The country has had to deal with Typhoon Gardo (Maria), Tropical Storm Henry (Son-Tinh), Severe Tropical Storm Inday (Ampil), and Tropical Depression Josie in July, enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

PAGASA said on Tuesday that the southwest monsoon would bring occasional rains to Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Western Visayas until Wednesday, July 25. The rains will only be light to moderate.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are also expected in Cagayan Valley, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas.

The rest of the country will only have isolated thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com