The southwest monsoon will affect Luzon and the Visayas. Tropical Storm Jongdari maintains its track, moving away from the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Published 8:30 PM, July 25, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is expected to bring rain to Luzon and the Visayas on Thursday, July 26.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Wednesday, July 25, state weather bureau PAGASA said there will be light to moderate rain in Bataan, Zambales, northern Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Western Visayas.

The rest of Luzon and the rest of the Visayas will also have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon as well as the trough or extension of Tropical Storm Jongdari.

Jongdari is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), located 1,555 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes. PAGASA earlier said it's unlikely that the tropical storm would enter. Its track shows it moving north northeast, away from PAR, but its trough has a minimal effect still.

Areas affected by the southwest monsoon should stay on alert for flash floods and landslides, though the rains are expected to be considerably less compared to the torrential downpours last week, which triggered massive floods and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

Parts of Luzon are still reeling from the floods. Classes on Thursday remain suspended in a few areas.

Mindanao, meanwhile, will only have localized thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The Philippines has had 10 tropical cyclones in 2018, so far, with 4 of them in July alone – Typhoon Gardo (Maria), Tropical Storm Henry (Son-Tinh), Severe Tropical Storm Inday (Ampil), and Tropical Depression Josie.

The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com