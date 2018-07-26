Fortunately, this low pressure area – located in San Nicolas, Batangas – is unlikely to become a tropical depression

Published 6:15 PM, July 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) in Batangas, but fortunately, it isn't expected to become a tropical depression.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Thursday, July 26, PAGASA said the LPA is located in the vicinity of San Nicolas, Batangas, and may dissipate within hours.

But for now, the LPA combined with the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will trigger light to moderate rain in Batangas, Cavite, Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Western Visayas.

The rest of the country, not affected by either the LPA or the southwest monsoon, will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Severe Tropical Storm Jongdari, which is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), continues to move away. It is already 1,890 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon and will not enter PAR.

Last week, massive floods hit parts of Luzon due to the enhanced southwest monsoon. Classes on Friday, July 27, remain suspended in some areas.

The Philippines has had 10 tropical cyclones in 2018, so far, with 4 of them in July alone – Typhoon Gardo (Maria), Tropical Storm Henry (Son-Tinh), Severe Tropical Storm Inday (Ampil), and Tropical Depression Josie.

The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com