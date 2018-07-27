The low pressure area is located off Infanta, Quezon

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) that state weather bureau PAGASA has been monitoring will continue to bring more rain to parts of Luzon on Saturday, July 28.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Friday, July 27, PAGASA said the LPA is already 80 kilometers east northeast of Infanta, Quezon.

It is enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is also affecting the western parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

PAGASA warned that the LPA will trigger moderate to heavy rain in Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern part of Palawan.

It will also bring light to moderate rain to Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Bicol, Marinduque, and Romblon.

Meanwhile, the trough or extension of the LPA combined with the southwest monsoon will cause light to moderate rain in the rest of Palawan as well as the Visayas.

Residents of those areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

The rest of the country, not affected by either the LPA or the southwest monsoon, will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The Philippines has had 10 tropical cyclones in 2018, so far, with 4 of them in July alone – Typhoon Gardo (Maria), Tropical Storm Henry (Son-Tinh), Severe Tropical Storm Inday (Ampil), and Tropical Depression Josie.

The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com