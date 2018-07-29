The rest of the country will have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms on Monday, July 30

Published 10:15 PM, July 29, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will affect the western part of Luzon on Monday, July 30.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Sunday, July 29, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that there will be moderate to heavy rain in Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and northern Palawan.

Residents of those areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

The rest of the country, not affected by the southwest monsoon, will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

In a Facebook Live video, PAGASA Weather Specialist Samuel Duran said there is no low pressure area (LPA) or tropical cyclone being monitored at the moment.

But he added that PAGASA spotted cloud clusters approaching the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) which could become an LPA. Further updates would be given if these cloud clusters do develop into a weather disturbance.

The Philippines has had 10 tropical cyclones in 2018, so far, with 4 of them in July alone – Typhoon Gardo (Maria), Tropical Storm Henry (Son-Tinh), Severe Tropical Storm Inday (Ampil), and Tropical Depression Josie.

The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com