There will be generally good weather on the last day of July, though there could still be a few thunderstorms

Published 7:30 PM, July 30, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is relatively weak at the moment, which means there will be generally good weather on Tuesday, July 31.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Monday, July 30, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tuesday will be sunny for the entire country.

There will only be isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

It's also safe to sail across the country since there's no gale warning. Seas are safe even for fishermen and others with small sea vessels.

No potential tropical cyclones are being monitored, too.

But for the month of August, PAGASA Weather Specialist Ariel Rojas said 2 to 3 tropical cyclones could enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). They would be named Karding, Luis, and Maymay if they do develop or enter. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

The Philippines has had 10 tropical cyclones in 2018, so far, with 4 of them in July alone – Typhoon Gardo (Maria), Tropical Storm Henry (Son-Tinh), Severe Tropical Storm Inday (Ampil), and Tropical Depression Josie.

The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com