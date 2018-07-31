The southwest monsoon will affect Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao

Published 8:55 PM, July 31, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will bring rain to parts of the country on Wednesday, August 1.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Tuesday, July 31, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon will affect Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Western Visayas, and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Isolated rains will also hit Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol, the rest of Mimaropa, the rest of the Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao.

Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, meanwhile, will have localized thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

For the month of August, PAGASA said 2 to 3 tropical cyclones could enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). They would be named Karding, Luis, and Maymay if they do develop or enter. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

The Philippines has had 10 tropical cyclones in 2018, so far, with 4 of them in July alone – Typhoon Gardo (Maria), Tropical Storm Henry (Son-Tinh), Severe Tropical Storm Inday (Ampil), and Tropical Depression Josie.

The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com