Published 6:40 PM, August 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will continue to bring rain to parts of the country on Thursday, August 2.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Wednesday, August 1, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon will still affect Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Western Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Isolated rains will also hit Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol, the rest of Mimaropa, the rest of the Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao.

Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, meanwhile, will have localized thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA also said there's a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but it isn't expected to enter.

This LPA is located 1,725 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, with no effect on the country.

PAGASA earlier said 2 to 3 tropical cyclones could enter PAR in August. They would be named Karding, Luis, and Maymay if they do develop or enter. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

The Philippines has had 10 tropical cyclones in 2018, so far. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com