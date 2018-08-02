Residents should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, in case the rains become moderate or heavy

Published 5:25 PM, August 02, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will still bring rain to parts of the country on Friday, August 3.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Thursday, August 2, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon continues to affect Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Western Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Isolated rains will also hit Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol, the rest of Mimaropa, the rest of the Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao.

Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, meanwhile, will have localized thunderstorms.

Residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, in case the rains become moderate or heavy. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA also continues to monitor a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but it isn't expected to enter.

This LPA is already 1,680 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, with no effect on the country.

PAGASA earlier said 2 to 3 tropical cyclones could enter PAR in August. They would be named Karding, Luis, and Maymay if they do develop or enter. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

The Philippines has had 10 tropical cyclones in 2018, so far. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com