These weather systems are enhancing the southwest monsoon, which will bring rain to Southern Luzon and the Visayas on Monday, August 6

Published 6:00 PM, August 05, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – There are two low pressure areas (LPAs) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), and a typhoon outside, according to the state weather bureau.

In a Facebook Live video at 5 pm on Sunday, August 5, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the first LPA is located 1,295 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

This LPA only has a small chance of developing into a tropical depression and may even dissipate in the next few days.

The second LPA, meanwhile, is located 425 kilometers west southwest of Subic, Zambales.

It could develop into a tropical depression within the next 2 to 3 days, but it could veer away and spare the Philippines from landfall.

As for the typhoon, it has the international name Shanshan. It is still very far from PAR, located 2,645 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon and moving north at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Typhoon Shanshan has maximum winds of 130 km/h and gustiness of up to 155 km/h. It has no direct effect on the country at the moment.

But PAGASA said the 3 weather systems are enhancing the southwest monsoon, which is affecting Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Mimaropa, and Western Visayas until Monday, August 6.

Isolated rains will also hit Metro Manila, Bicol, the rest of Calabarzon, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of the Visayas.

Residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, in case the rains become moderate or heavy. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Mindanao and Northern Luzon, meanwhile, will only have localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA earlier said 2 to 3 tropical cyclones could enter or develop within PAR in August. They would be named Karding, Luis, and Maymay. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

The Philippines has had 10 tropical cyclones in 2018, so far. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com