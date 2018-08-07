Karding is located 1,160 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, as of Tuesday evening, August 7

Published 11:40 PM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Karding maintained its strength on Tuesday evening, August 7, while almost stationary or hardly moving over the Philippine Sea.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Karding is located 1,160 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan.

The tropical depression still has maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 65 km/h.

There are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, and Karding is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines. It will just stay near the boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

But the tropical depression and a low pressure area (LPA) are expected to enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. This LPA was previously located west of Subic, Zambales, but has since exited PAR.

The enhanced southwest monsoon is expected to trigger moderate to heavy rain in parts of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon starting Friday, August 10. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

But note that the southwest monsoon is already currently affecting Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Due to the southwest monsoon, scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Western Visayas on Wednesday, August 8.

There will also be isolated rains in Metro Manila, Bicol, Mindanao, the rest of Calabarzon, the rest of Mimaropa, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of the Visayas.

The rest of Luzon, not affected by the southwest monsoon, will only have localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the western seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.

Based on its latest forecast track, Karding will leave PAR on Friday.

Karding is the Philippines' 11th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com