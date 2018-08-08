The southwest monsoon is also affecting the entire country on Wednesday, August 8

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Karding slightly intensified on Wednesday morning, August 8, while staying almost stationary over the Philippine Sea.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Karding now has maximum winds of 60 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h from the previous 65 km/h.

The tropical depression is located 1,135 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, hardly moving.

There are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, and Karding is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines. It will just stay near the boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

But the tropical depression and a low pressure area (LPA) are expected to enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. This LPA was previously located west of Subic, Zambales, but left PAR on Tuesday, August 7. It is already 750 kilometers west of Northern Luzon.

The enhanced southwest monsoon is expected to trigger moderate to heavy rain in Northern Luzon and Central Luzon starting Friday, August 10. Residents should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

But note that the southwest monsoon is already currently affecting the whole country.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are being experienced in Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and Western Visayas.

There are also isolated rains in Mindanao and the rest of the Visayas, while Cagayan Valley has localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel remains risky in the western seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.

Based on its latest forecast track, Karding will leave PAR on Friday.

Karding is the Philippines' 11th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com