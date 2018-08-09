Karding (Yagi) is 1,200 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, while the low pressure area is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Published 11:50 AM, August 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) and a low pressure area (LPA) are still enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is affecting the entire country.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Thursday, August 9, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Karding is already 1,200 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, moving northwest at a slower 10 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 15 km/h.

The tropical storm continues to have maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

There are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, and Karding is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines. It will just stay near the boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

But PAGASA warned that the tropical storm and the LPA will still enhance the southwest monsoon. This LPA is outside PAR, located over the West Philippine Sea at 950 kilometers west of Northern Luzon.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will persist in Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and Western Visayas.

Isolated rains will also continue in Mindanao and the rest of the Visayas, while Cagayan Valley will still have localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA advised the public to stay on alert for flash floods and landslides, since the rains could become moderate to heavy. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The state weather bureau also warned that sea travel remains risky in the western seaboard of Luzon.

A gale warning was issued for Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, the western coast of Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan. This means seas off these areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

Fishermen and others with small vessels were advised not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Based on its latest forecast track, Karding will leave PAR either Friday evening, August 10, or Saturday morning, August 11.

Karding is the Philippines' 11th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com